Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 454.60 ($5.94). Ferrexpo shares last traded at GBX 446.60 ($5.83), with a volume of 930,790 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on FXPO shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.66) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Monday, July 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,379.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59.

In other news, insider James North acquired 4,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.67) per share, with a total value of £19,625.48 ($25,640.82).

Ferrexpo Company Profile (LON:FXPO)

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

