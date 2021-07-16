Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Short Interest Down 68.0% in June

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 68.0% from the June 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.8 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

FEEXF stock remained flat at $$6.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.50. Ferrexpo has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $7.05.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.