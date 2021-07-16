FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FBBPF remained flat at $$2.38 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27. FIBRA Prologis has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $2.38.

Separately, Scotiabank raised FIBRA Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 205 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 40.2 million square feet (3.7 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

