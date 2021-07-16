FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.75% from the company’s previous close.

FGEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FibroGen to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on FibroGen from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. FibroGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Get FibroGen alerts:

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $24.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. FibroGen has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $57.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.03.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.48 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 95.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FibroGen will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at $7,088,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the first quarter worth $22,833,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,792,000 after acquiring an additional 61,374 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in FibroGen by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 23,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.