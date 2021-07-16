Financial Architects Inc Decreases Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Financial Architects Inc cut its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $462,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 212.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 12,325 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $992,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $268,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $116.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.52. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.40 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.