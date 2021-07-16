Financial Architects Inc Grows Holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ)

Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAWZ. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,805,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 498.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,874,000 after buying an additional 68,266 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,099,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after buying an additional 25,427 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 240.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 25,297 shares during the period.

Shares of PAWZ opened at $80.70 on Friday. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.59 and a fifty-two week high of $82.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.85.

