Financial Architects Inc Invests $201,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $277.49 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.26 and a 1 year high of $304.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.63.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

