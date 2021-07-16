Financial Architects Inc Makes New $236,000 Investment in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Natera in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobam bought a new position in Natera in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Natera in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Natera by 592.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Natera in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.82.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $112.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.79. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.38 and a 1 year high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 28,650 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,640 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,140 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $306,181.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,924,937.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,366 shares of company stock worth $25,372,829 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

