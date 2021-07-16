Finbar Group Limited (FRI) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 on September 9th

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Finbar Group’s previous final dividend of $0.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

In related news, insider John Chan bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.83 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,250.00 ($29,464.29). Also, insider Ken Yew (Ronald) Chan bought 1,500,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.84 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,260,331.80 ($900,237.00). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,575,785 shares of company stock worth $1,322,529.

Finbar Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops and invests in properties in Australia. It develops medium to high density residential buildings and commercial properties, as well as rents its properties in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in East Perth, Australia.

