Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. is a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company leveraging its Human-First Discovery(R) platform to develop a novel class of orally administered biological drugs. The company’s product candidate includes CP101, FIN-211, FIN-524 and FIN-525. Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. is based in SOMERVILLE, Mass. “

FNCH has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Finch Therapeutics Group stock opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.14. Finch Therapeutics Group has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Finch Therapeutics Group will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNCH. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter worth about $18,870,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,088,000. TRB Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,751,000. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,471,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,299,000. 14.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Finch Therapeutics Group

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

