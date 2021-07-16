FinNexus (FNX) Price Up 154.4% This Week

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 16th. FinNexus has a total market capitalization of $546,859.98 and approximately $10.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FinNexus has traded up 154.4% against the US dollar. One FinNexus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00049056 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00014775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.26 or 0.00837664 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005757 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

FinNexus Coin Profile

FinNexus (FNX) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,130 coins. The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

FinNexus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FinNexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FinNexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

