FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Mizuho from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the information security company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ:FEYE opened at $19.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.81. FireEye has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $25.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 1.11.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). FireEye had a negative net margin of 18.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FireEye will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John P. Watters acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $468,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,755,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.18 per share, with a total value of $201,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,922 shares in the company, valued at $583,645.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEYE. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 12.5% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,676,390 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $267,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,925 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in FireEye by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,424,195 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $67,011,000 after buying an additional 232,676 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FireEye in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,837,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FireEye by 127.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,234,331 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $43,726,000 after buying an additional 1,251,240 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of FireEye during the first quarter worth about $34,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

