First Foundation Advisors Grows Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $360.47. 764,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,488,580. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $340.94. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $251.32 and a 1-year high of $365.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.