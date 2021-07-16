First Foundation Advisors Has $1.42 Million Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,724 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,473,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 45,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWKS. Westpark Capital began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.82.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.91. 4,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,100. The company has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.56 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.83.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

