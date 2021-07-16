First Foundation Advisors Sells 438 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $5,722,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 163,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 271.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 383,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,524,000 after purchasing an additional 280,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSA traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $314.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,329. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $291.64. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $183.22 and a 12-month high of $314.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.09.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist raised their target price on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.20.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.