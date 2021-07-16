First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. offers personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. It provides a variety of deposit products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts. The Bank also offers other services including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, traveller’s checks, Internet banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and lockbox services. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is based in Hammond, Louisiana. “

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of FGBI opened at $19.68 on Monday. First Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.08.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 11.96%. Equities analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%.

In other First Guaranty Bancshares news, Director William K. Hood acquired 2,620 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $50,697.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 182,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,330.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Hood acquired 2,375 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $45,956.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 182,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,330.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 13,448 shares of company stock worth $260,219. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 284,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 19,039 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 5.2% during the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 70,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 3.6% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 42,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 54.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

See Also: Overweight

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.