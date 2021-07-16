First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on FR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

Shares of FR traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.29. 643,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 0.87. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $37.88 and a 12-month high of $54.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.84.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $747,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,843.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $531,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,017,992 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 79,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 218,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 73,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 407,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,655,000 after purchasing an additional 62,951 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Industrial Realty Trust (FR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.