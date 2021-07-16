First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13,498.00

First National of Nebraska, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13,498.00 and last traded at $13,498.00, with a volume of 3 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13,300.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13,037.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $30.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th.

First National of Nebraska, Inc operates as a holding company for First National Bank of Omaha. The Bank engages in consumer, commercial, real estate, and agricultural lending and retail deposit activities in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and other nearby states.

