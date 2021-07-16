First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Short Interest Up 81.7% in June

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 81.7% from the June 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FPAFY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.77. The company had a trading volume of 18,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,035. First Pacific has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.0934 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

