First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Short Interest Down 90.3% in June

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 315,600 shares, a decrease of 90.3% from the June 15th total of 3,240,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 650,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 291.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $199.82. 949,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,022. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.99. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $100.38 and a fifty-two week high of $202.07. The company has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.33.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

