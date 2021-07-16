First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) Shares Bought by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) by 50.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 166,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,157 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 265,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 74,329 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $653,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 71,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000.

NYSEARCA:FSMB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.97. 41,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,481. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.90.

