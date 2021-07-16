Fision Co. (OTCMKTS:FSSN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fision Co. (OTCMKTS:FSSN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 94.0% from the June 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 441,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Fision stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. 297,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,259. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.03. Fision has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.09.
Fision Company Profile
Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for Fision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.