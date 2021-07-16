Fision Co. (OTCMKTS:FSSN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fision Co. (OTCMKTS:FSSN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 94.0% from the June 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 441,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Fision stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. 297,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,259. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.03. Fision has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.09.

Fision Corporation, through its subsidiary, Fision Holdings, Inc, operates as an Internet platform technology company that provides proprietary cloud-based software solutions to automate the marketing functions and activities of its customers. Its Fision marketing software collects, stores, prioritizes, organizes, streamlines, integrates, and distributes various digital marketing assets of its customers, including videos, images, logos and other brand materials, presentations, social media content, and other material marketing assets.

