Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:FLGMF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.90. 1,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,633. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.90. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $14.49 and a twelve month high of $19.90.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Desjardins assumed coverage on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is a newly-created, internally-managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee; including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

