Flowchain (FLC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $36,535.00

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Flowchain has a total market capitalization of $2,115.98 and $36,535.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flowchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Flowchain has traded 44% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00049119 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00014776 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $267.97 or 0.00837855 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005762 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

About Flowchain

Flowchain (CRYPTO:FLC) is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Buying and Selling Flowchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

