FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

FMC has increased its dividend by 172.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. FMC has a dividend payout ratio of 27.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FMC to earn $8.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $107.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. FMC has a 1-year low of $98.16 and a 1-year high of $123.66. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.49.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that FMC will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

