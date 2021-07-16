Foley Trasimene Acquisition (NYSE:WPF) Hits New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $9.11 and last traded at $9.21, with a volume of 7110137 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

Specifically, insider Richard N. Massey sold 4,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $329,520.00. Also, major shareholder William P. Foley II bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $998,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition by 170.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

About Foley Trasimene Acquisition (NYSE:WPF)

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying a prospective target business in financial technology or business process outsourcing.

