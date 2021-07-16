Foley Trasimene Acquisition (NYSE:WPF) Hits New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $9.11 and last traded at $9.21, with a volume of 7110137 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.
Specifically, insider Richard N. Massey sold 4,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $329,520.00. Also, major shareholder William P. Foley II bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $998,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition by 170.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.
About Foley Trasimene Acquisition (NYSE:WPF)
Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying a prospective target business in financial technology or business process outsourcing.
See Also: Circuit Breakers
Receive News & Ratings for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foley Trasimene Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.