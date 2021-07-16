Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,778,390 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,813 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $46,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $108,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 225,353 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,523 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $10,601,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $1,446,000. 51.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.13. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

