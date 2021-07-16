Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Short Interest Update

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 257.9% from the June 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Pharma A/S stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,796 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.75% of Forward Pharma A/S worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FWP traded up $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 226,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,992. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.72. Forward Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $10.60.

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

