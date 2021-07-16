Fountain Market Cap Tops $793,294.00 (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. During the last seven days, Fountain has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Fountain has a market cap of $793,294.00 and approximately $8,268.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fountain coin can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00049931 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00015213 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.36 or 0.00858240 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005786 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Fountain Profile

Fountain is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com . The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Buying and Selling Fountain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

