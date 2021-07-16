Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) PT Raised to C$195.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$189.00 to C$195.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.25.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $153.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01, a PEG ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.60. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of $105.62 and a twelve month high of $166.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.88.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 10.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 17.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 2.4% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.3% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 6,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.8% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 63.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

