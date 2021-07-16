Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) PT Raised to C$205.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FNV. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada to C$209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$227.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$230.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$203.08.

Shares of FNV traded down C$1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$191.00. The stock had a trading volume of 267,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,034. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.11. The company has a quick ratio of 15.52, a current ratio of 16.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of C$133.63 and a 12-month high of C$222.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$181.84.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$391.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$388.09 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.6499998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

