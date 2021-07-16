Fred Alger Management LLC Purchases 33,497 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,805 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,497 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $28,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 267.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edmond Eger sold 2,180 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $310,955.20. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $139.62 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.74 and a 52 week high of $149.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 108.31 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.14.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The business had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

MANH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.71.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

