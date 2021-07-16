Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 506,098 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 88.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 506,098 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.14% of Abiomed worth $20,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 13.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,442,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,097,173,000 after purchasing an additional 400,501 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 65.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 937,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,700,000 after purchasing an additional 370,442 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 31.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $288,766,000 after purchasing an additional 216,404 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 815,294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $259,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 686,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,959,000 after purchasing an additional 33,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $351.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $310.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.31. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $242.73 and a 1 year high of $387.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $299.51.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,989,197.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

