Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 7,682 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,682 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.35% of Masimo worth $44,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,891,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $434,382,000 after purchasing an additional 157,425 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Masimo by 16.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 971,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,221,000 after acquiring an additional 134,660 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 13.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 927,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,012,000 after acquiring an additional 109,026 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 795,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,418,000 after acquiring an additional 130,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,276,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo stock opened at $266.00 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $203.81 and a 1-year high of $284.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.51 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.80.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MASI. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

