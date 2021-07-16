Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FRHLF. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Freehold Royalties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.61.

OTCMKTS:FRHLF traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.19. 50,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,199. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $8.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.69.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.3954 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

