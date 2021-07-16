Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €75.00 by Morgan Stanley

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been assigned a €75.00 ($88.24) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FME. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €70.09 ($82.46).

Shares of FME opened at €69.44 ($81.69) on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 12-month high of €79.96 ($94.07). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €67.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.74. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion and a PE ratio of 18.38.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

