Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €47.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) received a €47.00 ($55.29) price target from research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FRE. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €47.07 ($55.37).

Shares of FRA FRE opened at €44.79 ($52.69) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €44.47. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 12-month high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

