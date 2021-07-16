Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) COO Sells $322,715.20 in Stock

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.60, for a total value of $322,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Scott James Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.04, for a total value of $335,575.88.

On Monday, May 24th, Scott James Morris sold 4,497 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total value of $781,353.75.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total value of $344,582.35.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.56, for a total value of $322,635.32.

On Monday, June 28th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.41, for a total value of $338,311.77.

On Monday, June 21st, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $323,593.88.

On Monday, June 14th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $335,176.48.

On Monday, June 7th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $347,138.51.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Scott James Morris sold 7,500 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $1,360,650.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.74, for a total value of $346,958.78.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $153.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.83. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.53 and a twelve month high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on FRPT shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their target price on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.56.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

