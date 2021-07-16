Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) EVP Sells $1,254,000.00 in Stock

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) EVP Stephen Weise sold 7,500 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.20, for a total transaction of $1,254,000.00.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $153.43 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.53 and a 12 month high of $186.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -613.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Freshpet by 369.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 337.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

