Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FDEV. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Frontier Developments to GBX 3,030 ($39.59) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Shore Capital downgraded shares of Frontier Developments to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,025 ($39.52) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,540 ($46.25) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Frontier Developments has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,273.75 ($42.77).

Frontier Developments stock opened at GBX 2,130 ($27.83) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £838.09 million and a P/E ratio of 47.95. Frontier Developments has a 1-year low of GBX 1,707.34 ($22.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,470 ($45.34). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,515.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77.

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

