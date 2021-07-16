Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Up to $8.17

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.17, but opened at $8.45. Frontline shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 9,769 shares traded.
Several research analysts have commented on FRO shares. Danske upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Frontline in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.18.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.50. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.36.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the first quarter worth $14,872,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the first quarter worth $2,811,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,681,571 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,772,000 after acquiring an additional 386,180 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the first quarter worth $1,430,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the first quarter worth $1,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.86% of the company’s stock.
About Frontline (NYSE:FRO)
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.
Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?
Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.