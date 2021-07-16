Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Up to $8.17

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.17, but opened at $8.45. Frontline shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 9,769 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on FRO shares. Danske upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Frontline in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.50. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.36.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $107.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.05 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the first quarter worth $14,872,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the first quarter worth $2,811,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,681,571 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,772,000 after acquiring an additional 386,180 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the first quarter worth $1,430,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the first quarter worth $1,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

