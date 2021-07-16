FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.99% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FTS International Inc. provider of hydraulic fracturing service primarily in North America. The company’s services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production, companies in shale and other unconventional resource formations. FTS International Inc. is based in Cisco, Texas. “

FTSI opened at $23.58 on Wednesday. FTS International has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.82.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $95.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.40 million. FTS International had a negative net margin of 16.40% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FTS International will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FTS International by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTS International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of FTS International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of FTS International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FTS International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

About FTS International

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. The company's services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States.

