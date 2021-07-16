Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on rare diseases. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.11.

Shares of NASDAQ FULC opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.39.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.12. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 539.31% and a negative return on equity of 61.65%. The business had revenue of $4.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, Director James A. Geraghty purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,940.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 14,488 shares of company stock worth $132,179 in the last 90 days. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULC. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 422.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 570.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 19.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

