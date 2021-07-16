Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.15

Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FZMD) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.17. Fuse Medical shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 14,050 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter.

Fuse Medical, Inc manufactures and distributes medical device implants in the United States. The company offers orthopedic implants, including internal and external fixation products for foot and ankle; upper and lower extremity plating and total joint reconstruction implants; soft tissue fixation and augmentation for sports medicine procedures; full spinal implants for trauma, degenerative disc disease, and deformity indications; and various osteo-biologics, and regenerative and amniotic tissues, which comprise human allografts, synthetic skin and substitute bone materials, tendons, and regenerative tissues and fluids.

