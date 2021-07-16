FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Issued By Cormark

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) – Cormark upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$10.82 million during the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AYA. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Aya Gold & Silver to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of TSE:AYA opened at C$10.42 on Thursday. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12 month low of C$1.95 and a 12 month high of C$10.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -446.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.90.

In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Senior Officer Raphaël Beaudoin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total value of C$77,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,220,428.14. Also, Director Nikolaos Sofronis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.91, for a total value of C$39,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,001,445.51.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

