FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Savaria Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Savaria in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.74. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SIS. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$20.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Pi Financial boosted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of SIS opened at C$20.04 on Friday. Savaria has a 52-week low of C$12.77 and a 52-week high of C$20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.55. The firm has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 39.45.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$112.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$110.50 million.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.81%.

In related news, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.50, for a total value of C$102,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,845,000. Also, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 22,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.31, for a total transaction of C$429,748.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 131,364 shares in the company, valued at C$2,535,982.02. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,928 shares of company stock worth $870,234.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

