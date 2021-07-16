FY2021 EPS Estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $4.73 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.75.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $117.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.30 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.87. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 93.81%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

