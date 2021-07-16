FY2022 EPS Estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report released on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.93 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.88. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s FY2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.76 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

