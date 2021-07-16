FY2022 EPS Estimates for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Lifted by Analyst

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Infosys in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.67.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.11.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $21.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.85. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 619.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,164,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,358,000 after buying an additional 42,329,564 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Infosys by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,742,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778,782 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Infosys by 2,132.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,734,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Infosys by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,141,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,148,000. 16.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

