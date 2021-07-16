FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Issued By Raymond James

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on QIPT. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Quipt Home Medical stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Quipt Home Medical has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $8.40.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

